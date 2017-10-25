DNR board OKs process to drop elk hunt population quota

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Department of Natural Resources' board has authorized the agency to start working toward dropping population restrictions barring an elk hunt.

The DNR has been importing elk from Kentucky to bolster a herd in Ashland County and establish a second herd in Jackson County with the ultimate goal of setting up a hunting season.

DNR rules prohibit a hunt until the Ashland County herd grows to at least 200 and the Jackson County herd gets to 150. The Ashland County herd stands around 180 and Jackson County around 60.

DNR officials have proposed eliminating the population minimums, saying they're arbitrary and they can manage the herds with science.

The DNR board authorized the agency Wednesday to begin the process of dropping the minimums from the rule, starting with public hearings.

