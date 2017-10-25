Fisher Price recalls 63,000 infant seats due to fire hazard

(CNN) - Fisher-Price is recalling 63,000 infant seats.
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. If you own one of these seats, you should stop using it immediately.
Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the motor overheating and one report of a fire. No injuries have been reported.
Five models are being recalled: Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.
The seats were sold at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and Amazon, as well as other retailers, from November 2015 through October 2017.
