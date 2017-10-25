Confluence Art Center Director Quits

Kevin Miller, who was picked to be the first head of Eau Claire's new downtown Confluence Arts Center, has quit after just four months on the job.

According to a press release from the Confluence Council, Miller's resignation is effective immediately. No reason was given for the sudden departure.

Miller is a UW-Eau Claire alumnus who spent the last 10 years as the executive director of Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond Du Lac.

The Confluence Arts Center is under construction on the banks of the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers. It's expected to open in 2018.

Jason Jon Anderson, assistant director of conferences and event services for UW-Eau Claire will serve as acting executive director of the Confluence Center while a search for a permanent executive is undertaken.