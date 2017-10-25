Festival Foods holding hiring events for Eau Claire stores

Festival Foods is hiring more workers.

The company is hosting a hiring event at Action City, Wednesday through Saturday.

Festival Foods told News 18 they need to fill 200 positions at the former Gordy's Market stores they purchased. Those stores are located on North Clairemont Avenue and Birch Street. Both stores will be opening in early December.



The company said they have openings for full time and part time employees in variety of positions.

"It's been great, we love talking to people of Eau Claire, and we've had some really great applicants and we're looking forward continue to staff our second and third location here in Eau Claire," said Jesse DeMoulin, recruiting director for Festival Foods.

Hours for the hiring event are: