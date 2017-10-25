Eau Claire Memorial High School students recognize Unity Day

You may have seen a lot of orange on Wednesday. That's because of a nationwide celebration of Unity Day.

The day is recognized to help combat bullying and promote diversity in schools. Eau Claire Memorial High School joined in on the day, to remind their students what respectful behavior looks like as a teenager.

"We need everybody to get on board with it, and to make everyone feel included," said Memorial High School Counselor Jane Adler-Corning.

Students were asked to remember what the word "unity" really means.

"It's a bunch of people coming together no matter what demographic you're from you know race, gender religion whatever and just loving each other and being friendly and being nice," Jack Kern, a Memorial High School senior said.

"I really appreciate that we've gone now with the positivity of unity and finding out what we can do to prevent it, as opposed to the negative of bullying that word and the stigma with that word makes it seem like there's no solution. I like the word unity because I think it's a solution," Adler-Corning said.

Although students said they try their best to make everyone feel welcomed at Memorial High School, they know bullying still exists.

"Most of the bullying at Memorial it takes place outside of school," Memorial High School student Emily Winzenz said.

Old Abe students said they can soar high together to combat bullying, inside and outside of the classroom.

"If I saw someone being bullied, I'd definitely intervene as soon as I could," Kern added.

According to StopBullying.gov, 28% of students in the United States, grades 6-12 have experienced bullying.