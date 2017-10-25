Fall Creek man charged with possessing a firearm on school grounds

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A Fall Creek man is facing a felony charge of possessing a firearm on school grounds.

According to court records, police said they found Alex Gajewsky parked in the parking lot of the Chippewa Falls Middle School early Sunday morning. Police said it was apparent he had been drinking and Gajewsky admitted to drinking vodka. A breath test on scene came back at .260; that's more than three times the legal limit.

While Gajewsky was being arrested for OWI, police found a loaded magazine in his front shirt pocket that appeared to belong to a rifle. That gun, a .22 HMR rifle, was found in the backseat of Gajewsky's car, uncased, unloaded and without any sort of locking mechanism on it. More ammo was found in the glove box.

Gajewsky is due back in court November 29th at 1:30 for an adjourned initial appearance.

