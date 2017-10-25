Colfax man charged with stealing, returning items to Menards stores

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A Colfax man faces felony theft charges after trying to scam stores.



Jon Fuller was charged in Eau Claire County on Wednesday. According to the complaint, Fuller purchased items at both Menards stores in Eau Claire on August 22. In each case, he would take the items and store them in his vehicle. In one instance, the purchase included a $799 generator.



Police said that Fuller then would reenter the store, put the same items in his cart, and use the original receipt to get through the register line. Police said he would eventually attempt to return the stolen items, using the original receipt, for a refund.



Police report that Fuller tried the same tactic at a store in May, but Menards theft prevention was able to stop him.



Fuller faces four charges, including felony retail theft. He returns to court in December.