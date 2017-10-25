Couple accuses Eau Claire woman of lying on their tax forms

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire woman faces felony charges in Chippewa County after a couple said she lied on their tax forms.



The couple told police that Tammy Kolb claimed deductibles of $12,000 in property taxes and $4,500 in charitable giving. The couple said they rent, so would not pay property taxes and only donated $200 that year.



In addition, despite claiming she was a tax preparer, the police report shows that Kolb did not provide a preparer ID on the tax forms or sign them. All certified tax preparers are given an identification number. Kolb also used a free online service to file the taxes and used her personal email to set up the account for the couple -- without their permission.



Kolb is currently facing similar charges in Dunn County.