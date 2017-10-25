Eau Claire City Council members explain their abstain on 'breastfeeding ban'

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The issue dividing the Eau Claire City Council may not be over just yet, despite its vote Tuesday night.



On Tuesday, the council passed a resolution to ban children from the dais during meetings. Seven council members, including President Kerry Kincaid, voted in favor of the resolution. Member Michael Xiong voted against it.



Three members chose to abstain from the vote: Kate Beaton, Andrew Werthmann and Catherine Emmanuelle.



"And if anyone wants to interpret that as a refusal, that's okay," Emmanuelle told the council ahead of Tuesday's vote. On Wednesday, Beaton and Werthmann explained their decision to News 18.



"We feel strong that it was a protest vote," Beaton said. "We shouldn't be spending our time on it anyway. We have more important things to do."



"In my opinion,it should be her choice, as a mother, to decide when and how is the best way to care for her child," Werthmann said. "So to me, a yes and a no vote were both bad options."



Though many council members are adamant the resolution is not a ban on breastfeeding, Werthmann and Beaton said they don't see it that way.



"Are we voting to put up barriers to someone to serve in our community? I don't think so," Council member David Klinkhammer said at Tuesday's meeting.



"That is a distraction to what we're doing and I think that's what we're really talking about here," member Bob Von Haden also said Tuesday. "We're making important decisions ... not about breast feeding."



"I do know that Council members had expressed concern behind the scenes that breastfeeding was happening," Werthmann told News 18 Wednesday, "so I can't think there's any other reason that that isn't what started this."



"Disallowing those children from the Council desk, makes it so a woman can't breast feed while she's also serving our city," Beaton said. "And if that woman who is serving our city has to step down from her desk in order to feed her child, she's literally and figuratively losing her place at the table."



Both Werthmann and Beaton told News 18 they're worried the new rule will set a dangerous precedent for other governing boards. Werthmann said he's also concerned about the message this sends to future members.



"In a community where we'd like to welcome all people to come serve on City Council, this does have a larger and broader impact in our community," he said. "It isn't just about what's happening on City Council, it's about what is the message to everyone who's in our city. And it says, do we welcome all citizens, too. Even if they're a baby."



"I don't see children as a distraction," Beaton said. "I see them as our future and I see them in our Chambers and up at our desks as a way to help empower and education children on the importance of civic duty and the importance of being involved in local government."



After Tuesday's vote, Council member Emmanuelle, who sparked this discussion, told News 18 her next step will be to discuss her options with her attorney. Council President Kerry Kincaid said in a statement Wednesday:

"The City Council shall forge ahead together providing good governance that welcomes many different needs of the people we serve."