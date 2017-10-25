DeLong Middle School students paint rocks for Kuwait military camp

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Eau Claire students are sending smiles on stones to those serving overseas.

On Wednesday, sixth grade students at DeLong Middle School spent an hour painting rocks to send to Camp Arifjan, a military base just south of Kuwait. The students are adding to a rock garden outside the medical center which organizers said adds a splash of color to the otherwise gray, dry desert of Kuwait.

Sarah Binder, a special education teacher at DeLong has a daughter stationed at the base, and said it brings a little bit of home across the sea.

"When we talked to this team about, are they interested in doing it, the team had so many kids raise their hand with, I know someone in the military, I have a connection, so many children had a connection, staff and students knew people that were in the military. It's just, it's one small little way that we can support them and tell them thank you for their service, and connect to what they're doing," said Binder.

This is the third time the students will be sending rocks. Students have also sent written letters to other DeLong staff's family members.