Bill aims to require mandatory reporting of breast density levels found in cancer screenings

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two state legislators want to give women more information about their likelihood to be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Breast density levels are a benchmark for predicting the likelihood of cancer, and 31 other states already ensure patients are made aware of whether they have extremely dense levels of breast tissue.

They say Wisconsin women deserve to know as well.

While 3D mammograms are considered state of the art when it comes to breast cancer detection, that screening process failed to find Gail Zeamer's four-centimeter tumor.

"My radiologist eventually told me that finding my tumor was like looking for a polar bear in a snowstorm," said Zeamer.

The radiologist made that comment due to Zeamer's high level of breast density, which means her breasts have more fibrous tissue than fatty tissue.

Fibrous tissue shows up as white on a mammogram, making it difficult to spot a tumor behind it.

40 percent of women have such dense tissue, making them four to five times more likely to develop breast cancer.

"So, if early detection is the key to survival, and if one has breast density issues, we need to notify these women that they have to do their due diligence," said Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills), who is also a breast cancer survivor.

If the bill becomes law, doctors would be required to inform patients if a test showed them to have extremely dense breast tissue.



"Once the patient has been notified that they do have dense tissue, then it encourages them to discuss that with their doctor to determine if additional screening tests, in addition to the important mammogram, would be necessary," said Rep. Mike Rohrkaste (R-Neenah).

Not all of those next steps, such as breast MRI's will be covered by all insurance plans, but the hope is that will change over time if this bill becomes law.

It was Zeamer who came to Rohrkaste with the idea for the the legislation.

"We need to do better, and I know Wisconsin takes women's health care very seriously," said Zeamer.

Even though this bill is just being circulated, the sponsors feel it will be such a popular idea that it has a good chance of getting to Governor Walker's desk before the end of the 2017-18 session.