Eau Claire School Board budget brings drop in property taxes

A new school budget brings good news to Eau Claire educators -- and home owners.

Wednesday, the Eau Claire Area School Board passed their 2018 school budget. The new budget allows for increased salaries for staff, in agreement with their new compensation plan that promised the end of frozen salaries.

The budget will also mean a drop in property taxes. The tax levy will be drop 34 cents, which means a savings of $60 for the owner of a $150,000 home.

"Property value increased, and then the other thing that increased is that our state aid increased. So when we get additional dollars from the state for state aid then our property taxes go down, because it's based on the revenue limit formula, and the revenue limit formula looks at property taxes and equalized value. So our state aid goes up then the property taxes go down,” said Abby Johnson, the Executive Director of Business Services for the Eau Claire School District.

The school district said an increase in enrollment is a big reason that state aid went up. They also said they are happy they can keep their commitment to retaining quality staff by increasing pay.