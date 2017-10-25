Football War on I-94 set for Saturday night

Eau Claire, Menomonie (WQOW) -- The UW-Eau Claire football team will close out the Carson Park portion of its 2017 schedule Saturday night, when the Blugolds host rival UW-Stout, in the annual battle for the War on I-94 Trophy.



UWEC lost last week to 9th-ranked UW-Platteville, 34-14, but the Blugolds did outscore the Pioneers in the second half, 14-13. Head coach Dan Larson has found some positives in the way his team played coming out of the locker room at the break.



"Really nice kick coverage by our kickoff team, defense getting a turnover, offense taking that turnover and going in and scoring a touchdown," Larson says, it was good to see us respond in a much better way, a way that I think that we're capable of playing in the second half in contrast to the way we started the first half. They were a top ten team in the nation, and for our guys to come out the way we did in the second half, really push ourselves and challenge ourselves to get back in that football game, I think there are a lot of positives we can build on."



UW-Eau Claire holds a 51-37-6 advantage over UW-Stout in the all-time football rivalry between the two schools, but the Blue Devils have a 5-4 edge since the War on I-94 Trophy was established, including two straight wins in the series.



It's a veteran UW-Stout team that will visit Carson Park. The Blue Devils have evened their WIAC record with back-to-back wins. Junior quarterback Jay Alson has throw for four touchdowns and 381 yards in those wins over UW-River Falls and UW-Stevens Point.



"Jay's doing a great job, it's his second year starting, so he's learning how to manage the offense and control the game a little bit more,"says Blue Devils head coach Clayt Birmingham, "it takes time, as a quarterback coming in, you need a year of experience underneath your belt and this year he's improving and stepping up his game."



"I think our team's coming together," says Birmingham, "we've got great senior leadership, that kind of starts the thing, we've got a very mature team this year, that goes a long ways when you've got, you know, fifth-year seniors and fourth-year seniors playing for you. We have 24 seniors this year, so that goes a long ways with maturity level."



Saturday's game between UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire will kick off at 6:10 P.M. at Carson Park.