Adopt-A-Pet: Randy & Raylynn

Meet our Pets of the Day: Randy & Raylynn!

These two are brother and sister. Randy is neutered, but Raylynn is still a bit too young to be spayed, so that will need to be done before she goes home. They both arrived at the shelter in late August. They're both silly and fun, just typical kittens. They are siblings, but that doesn't mean they need to go together, but it is buy one get one at the shelter, so it's an option.

If you're interested in Randy & Raylynn, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.