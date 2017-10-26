10/26: 15th Annual Caregiver Resource Fair

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Caregiving Alliance) -- An annual event for area caregivers is coming up, and Daybreak has the details for you.

On November 13 The Chippewa Valley Family Caregiving Alliance will host its 15th Annual Caregiver Town Hall Meeting and Resource Fair. It begins at 3:30 p.m. and goes until 8:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. There is no cost to attend, but you're encouraged to register by November 8. To register, call the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County at 715-839-4735, or REGISTER ONLINE.

This year's event theme is "The Ingredients for Happiness". Attendees will have the opportunity to attend breakout sessions on "Cooking for Two" and "Programs to Help you Live Well". A delicious meal will be provided followed by a keynote presentation by a motivational speaker, who will address 12 things happy people do differently to acquire happiness, and the correlation between happiness, your attitude, and your overall gratitude. Learn practical and relevant ideas to help you care for yourself and live more happily.

The Chippewa Valley Family Caregiving Alliance (CVFCA) is a group of individuals and professionals dedicated to the needs and issues of family caregivers. The purpose of the CVFCA is to support and strengthen family caregivers of older adults through advocacy, education and community resources. For more information on the CVFCA, please contact Chairperson Angela Kjellberg at 715-210-2097.

