Poverty simulation takes place at Viterbo University

La Crosse (WXOW) -- Students and faculty at Viterbo University got a glimpse of the trials and tribulations that come along with being in poverty, by way of a poverty simulation on Wednesday.

Organized with United Way, the simulation gave students a new identification, and information such as how much money they had in their bank accounts, how many children they had, how much they had in liquid assets, and if they work or had a physical disability.

They were provided with public community services such as a police force, social services, a hospital, a pawn shop, and a bank, and forced to figure out how to show up at work on time, have their kids in school on time, and provide dinner for the family -- all while trying to utilize the community services and resources available.

Students found themselves frustrated, often having to forfeit a trip to the hospital in order to afford dinner for their family or having to take a day off of work in order to spend hours waiting in the social services line.

"I think its really shown people how frustrating it can be to make those choices," said nursing student Ashley DeMoe. "Do I do entertainment or do I provide dinner? Making those tough calls, such as what am I going to do with my kid for the day, are very realistic decisions for people in our community."

The simulation was an effort to show students that poverty knows no race, face, gender or wage. And it was aimed at building up community empathy for people who suffer to retain shelter, stay healthy and meet their basic needs.