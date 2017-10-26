Eau Claire's first snow of the season expected Friday

NWS alerts issued with this storm system, as of 10:15 a.m. October 26th.

Futurecast does an excellent job illustrating the wide band of rain and snow that will likely form on the north and west side of the low's center.

This storm system will produce a significant amount of precipitation in northern Wisconsin and the Arrowhead Region of Minnesota.

Expected snow amounts from Thursday through Saturday. Please note that a warm ground and above-freezing temperatures will limit actual accumulations!

No major travel issues are expected in west central Wisconsin due to a warm ground and daytime temperatures above freezing. Regardless, be prepared for changing road conditions!

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - Some of the landscape could look white on Friday, but the shovel will not be needed.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say an intense surface low will slide over the Great Lakes region Thursday, Friday, and early Saturday, producing widespread rain and snow. In west central Wisconsin, scattered rain showers are possible on Thursday afternoon, while scattered rain and snow are possible on Thursday night. Most of the precipitation with this storm will fall on Friday and part of Friday night, as a wide band of rain and snow forms on the north and west side of the low's center. Scattered, light precipitation could linger into Saturday.

Snow totals in west central Wisconsin could range from a trace to one inch, but with a warm ground and above-freezing daytime temperatures, most of the snow will melt on impact. In Minnesota and far northern Wisconsin, some areas could receive several inches of snow. Travel issues are expected near and west of I-35 on Friday and early Saturday, which is located in eastern Minnesota. In Eau Claire and west central Wisconsin, minor issues cannot be ruled out, but most roads will only be wet.

The storm could produce more than a half inch of precipitation (rain and snowmelt equivalent) in the Eau Claire area, while northern Wisconsin may receive one to two inches of precipitation.

Stay tuned to your Stormtracker 18 Weather team for the latest information. Meteorologist LeAnn Lombardo will have a full report tonight at 5, 6, and 10 p.m.

