Update. Snow and rain in the Eau Claire area Friday and Friday night

Futurecast does an excellent job illustrating the wide band of rain and snow that will likely form on the north and west side of the low's center.

This storm system will produce a significant amount of precipitation in northern Wisconsin and the Arrowhead Region of Minnesota.

Expected snow amounts from Thursday through Saturday. Please note that a warm ground and above-freezing temperatures will limit actual accumulations!

No major travel issues are expected in west central Wisconsin due to a warm ground and daytime temperatures above freezing. Regardless, be prepared for changing road conditions!

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - A coat of snow will cover the grass, roofs, and vehicles on Friday and Friday night.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say an intense surface low will slide over the Great Lakes region Friday, producing widespread snow and rain. In west central Wisconsin, expect scattered snow mixing with rain in the morning, then widespread rain mixing with snow in the afternoon. It will become blustery. Temperatures will top out around 40 degrees, but it will feel five to ten degrees colder because of a strong, north wind and the precipitation. Tonight, expect light snow, mixing with rain at times. The snow will gradually scatter and diminish by early Saturday morning.

Snow totals in west central Wisconsin could range from a trace to one inch, but with a warm ground and above-freezing daytime temperatures, most of the snow will melt on impact. In Minnesota and far northern Wisconsin, some areas will receive several inches of snow. Travel issues are expected near and west of I-35 on Friday and early Saturday, which is located in eastern Minnesota. In Eau Claire and west central Wisconsin, travelers should watch for slick spots, especially on bridges and underneath overpasses, but no major issues are expected.

The storm could produce more than a quarter inch of precipitation (rain and snowmelt equivalent) in the Eau Claire area, while northern Wisconsin may receive one to two inches of precipitation.

Meteorologist LeAnn Lombardo will have a full report tonight at 5, 6, and 10 p.m.

