Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks injury on 'Conan'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a lot of time to play video games as he recovers from a broken collarbone.

No. 12, who has been out of the public eye since he suffered the injury in the Oct. 15 game against Minnesota, appears on "Conan" Thursday, Oct. 26, for the "Clueless Gamer" segment.

Rodgers and Conan O'Brien take on the new "Assassin's Creed Origins."

Conan shared a preview clip Wednesday night in which Rodgers discusses his injury: "I rolled out to my right, I threw the ball, and I got tackled and kind of slammed on the ground. But I'm good now. Thirteen screws later and here I am."

Rodgers underwent surgery earlier this month and the Packers placed him on injured reserve. The quarterback posted on Instragram on Oct. 19 to say that his surgery went well.

It's unclear if the MVP will be able to return to the field this season.