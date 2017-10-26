Man fatally shoots self at Lake Hallie gun range

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - A man committed suicide at a gun range Thursday.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalcyk told News 18 the call came in at about 12:30 from Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie but wouldn't release any more information. He said their department didn't respond to the call.

Staff at Marc-On said the incident is a tragedy and their "thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this individual."