Smoothie shop is paying it forward by hungry Eau Claire students

An Eau Claire smoothie lounge is paying it forward after learning about a student not being able to eat lunch at school because of a negative balance on their lunch account.

Crave 80/20 specializes in healthy smoothies and shakes and decided since they run a nutrition business, they should help everyone get a filling meal for lunch.

The store plans to pay off all negative lunch account balances in the Eau Claire Area School District through their tips and the sales of some shakes.

"Getting a healthy lunch is probably the most important part of the whole day, both breakfast and lunch so we thought if a place like this can help out and get back, we would like to give back to our local schools," Owner of Crave 80/20, Dakota Yarrington said.

Crave 80/20 has four shakes they will feature from their kid's menu. A dollar from each purchase will be donated to lunch accounts from those specific shakes. Customers are also welcomed to leave tips at the shop, which will all go to help fuel children during their lunch period at school.

The store plans to start helping students at North High School with their lunch accounts, and plan on working with other schools in the district in the near future.