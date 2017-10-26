Fierce Freedom addresses alleged human trafficking Facebook post

You may have seen a few recent posts on your news feed on Facebook within the last 24 hours. The posts are about alleged human trafficking attempts and they have now gone viral.

Eau Claire Police Department addressed the posts stating they have received many calls. Police said the posts do not have any relation to what they were presumed to be.

The posts were about a group trying to talk to people outside Walmart and Oakwood Mall, which left a few residents feeling uncomfortable. The posts say the people felt as if they were being followed, and linked the incidents to human trafficking. The posts were shared on Facebook more than 4,000 times, but Eau Claire Police want to remind the community that the people approaching them are a religious group and they have nothing to do with human trafficking.



Fierce Freedom of Eau Claire advises community members not to jump to conclusions and want to remind everyone what human trafficking really is.

"With these Facebook posts we're happy people are paying attention, we're happy that people are keeping themselves safe and keeping their loved ones safe, but we have to remember that human trafficking involves force fraud or coercion. It's about control or exploitation, it's not about some creepy people walking up to you and talking to you," Jodi Emerson, Director of Community Relations for Fierce Freedom said.

Police said if you're approached in a public place, you can always just say no, walk away, and report it if your requests are ignored.