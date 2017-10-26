Eau Claire Co. Highway Dept. tours road projects, delays building new highway shop

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Thursday, Eau Claire County Highway Dept. officials were out of the office, and on the roads, looking at their 2017 projects, and evaluating what needs to be done in 2018.



Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said this summer crews replaced 27 miles of highways in the county. He said getting that much done, while coming in $500,000 under budget is quite the accomplishment.



However, because of lower state road funding, there are still some local issues, like nine bridges that need to be repaired, or replaced, in Eau Claire County.



While money is tight, Johnson said the county's efforts have been recognized in Madison.



"As we invest, and improve, our highway systems, the funding formulas at the state level look at that," Johnson said. "So, if we're willing to invest in our systems, they're willing to give us more general transportation aid. That goes hand in hand. So, as we invest capital wise, we get more general transportation aid, and then we invest that in our maintenance programs. It helps slingshot us ahead quite a bit from where we were."



Meanwhile, plans to a build a new county highway shop are put on hold because of budget restraints at the county level.



As News 18 reported back in June, the county was exploring new locations for the highway department. Some buildings at the current location are more than 100 years old, and have about half as much space as they need to house the trucks and equipment.



A facility study showed it could cost $18 million for new land and buildings, and Johnson said that's just not feasible right now.



"It's a dire need, and we all agree it is, but we're really looking at trying to level out, and prioritize our capital investments," Johnson said. "What that means is throughout the entire county umbrella, working together to say what do we need to prioritize, and invest in, that is going to give the best service for our public?"



Johnson said the highway department is always working with other county organizations to ensure everyone is getting a fair piece of funding.



