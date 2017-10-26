'Crime Stoppers' signs pop up around Altoona

Altoona (WQOW) -- There are new signs around Altoona reminding residents they can make a difference when it comes to fighting crime in their community.



Three new 'Crime Stoppers' signs have gone up near Altoona city limits. The Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers' website is listed on each sign, along with the group's tip line number (715.874.TIPS (8477)).



Though local law enforcement told News 18 Thursday those aren't the only ways tipsters can share their information; they can also use the P3 app.



They said when people submit an anonymous tip through the app it goes directly to a police officer via email or text, saving officers precious time and resources.



"If something has happened you can spend days, weeks and thousands of dollars in overtime trying to find out who did a particular crime," Lt. Dave Livingston, of the Altoona Police Department, said. "And when Crime Stoppers comes in and somebody anonymously reports and they give you a name, not enough to basically arrest, but they give you a lead on a criminal case it's huge, it's paramount, it's really a -- it's a good program."



The Altoona PD has been working with the Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers for about a year and a half. In that time they've gotten hundreds of tips and have made a number of arrests.



Lt. Livingston also said authorities hope to put more signs up around Eau Claire county soon.