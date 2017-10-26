Aspiring leaders in Eau Claire learn how to get into politics

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Some aspiring local leaders got an important lesson in politics on Thursday.



Anyone with a curiosity about candidacy was welcome to attend the free training academy today in Eau Claire. There people learned about what it takes to run for political office at the local and state level; things like setting a campaign budget, sharing their message and getting out the vote.



Organizers told News 18 they hope the training empowers more people to get involved in government, especially locally.



"Maybe this is one way to stimulate enough interest so that we have a little broader field of candidates," Bruce King, with the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin, said, "because once you have that you have a broader field of interest and background and experience and that can only lead to better government."



"A lot of us are under the assumption that you have to be a lawyer, or a doctor, or married to one and you can't be a hairdresser to be on the County Board, City Board, City Council," said Krissy Verbracken, an Eau Claire woman at the event who's interested in running for local office. "And I guess you don't have to. I'm going to make a statement that you don't have to and hopefully I'll follow through and we'll show that you don't have to have that title."



Fewer than a dozen people signed up for the inaugural training academy, but organizers and attendees hope the program will grow in future years as more people begin to realize the importance of getting involved politically.