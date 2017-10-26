Elmwood man found guilty in animal neglect case

The verdicts are in for a western Wisconsin man accused of running a puppy mill and neglecting his animals.

After a three day trial a jury Wednesday found Stuart West guilty of more than 60 charges. He was acquitted of another 62 counts.

16 dead dogs were found on West's property in rural Elmwood in April 2016. Another 48 yellow labs were seized. Investigators say many of the seized dogs were packed into kennels with no access to food or water, and the others survived by eating only rotting deer and cow carcasses. West will be sentenced November 30.