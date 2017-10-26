HS Sports - Thursday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Thursday

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
GIRLS HS VOLLEYBALL
WIAA Sectional Semifinals
Division 1

(6) D.C. EVEREST   3
(2) EAU CLAIRE NORTH   1

(4) STEVENS POINT   0
(1) RIVER FALLS   3
Evergreens vs. Wildcats Sectional final at Menomonie, Saturday

Division 2

(3) RICE LAKE   1
(1) ST. CROIX CENTRAL   3

(1) MOSINEE   1
(1) MERRILL   3
Panthers vs. Bluejays Sectional final at Merrill, Saturday

Division 3

(3) COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY   2
(1) EAU CLAIRE REGIS   3

(3) COLFAX   0
(1) GRANTSBURG   3
Ramblers vs. Pirates Sectional final at Regis, Saturday
 

Division 4

(2) McDONELL CENTRAL   2
(1) CLAYTON   3

(3) SHELL LAKE   3
(1) MERCER   2
Lakers vs. Bears Sectional final at Shell Lake, Saturday
 

WIAA Girls Volleyball brackets:
http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Volleyball_Girls_Div1_Sec1_2.html

BOYS HS SOCCER
WIAA Sectional Semifinals
Division 1

(2) HUDSON   1
(1) EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   2, F-2 OT

(2) APPLETON NORTH   0
(1) GREEN BAY PREBLE   2
Old Abes vs. Hornets, Sectional final at Chippewa Falls, 3:00 P.M., Saturday
 

Division 4

(2) BARRON   0
(1) McDONELL/REGIS   1

(2) ARCADIA   0
(1) MARSHFIELD COLUMBUS   3
Saints vs. Dons, Sectional final at Arcadia, 1:00 P.M., Saturday
 

Division 2

(2) HOLMEN   2
(1) NEW RICHMOND   6

(2) WAUSAU EAST   0 (7)
(1) PULASKI   0 (6)               
Tigers vs. Warriors, at Merrill, 4:00 P.M., Saturday
 

Division 3

(3) RICE LAKE   1
(1) AMERY   2

(2) AMHERST/IOLA-SCANDINAVIA/ROSHOLT   3
(1) RHINELANDER   1
Warriors vs. A/I-S/R, at Rice Lake, 6:00 P.M., Saturday

WIAA Boys Soccer brackets:
http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Soccer_Boys_Div1_Sec1_4.html

