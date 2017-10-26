HS Sports - Thursday

GIRLS HS VOLLEYBALL
WIAA Sectional Semifinals
Division 1
(6) D.C. EVEREST 3
(2) EAU CLAIRE NORTH 1
(4) STEVENS POINT 0
(1) RIVER FALLS 3
Evergreens vs. Wildcats Sectional final at Menomonie, Saturday
Division 2
(3) RICE LAKE 1
(1) ST. CROIX CENTRAL 3
(1) MOSINEE 1
(1) MERRILL 3
Panthers vs. Bluejays Sectional final at Merrill, Saturday
Division 3
(3) COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY 2
(1) EAU CLAIRE REGIS 3
(3) COLFAX 0
(1) GRANTSBURG 3
Ramblers vs. Pirates Sectional final at Regis, Saturday
Division 4
(2) McDONELL CENTRAL 2
(1) CLAYTON 3
(3) SHELL LAKE 3
(1) MERCER 2
Lakers vs. Bears Sectional final at Shell Lake, Saturday
WIAA Girls Volleyball brackets:
http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Volleyball_Girls_Div1_Sec1_2.html
BOYS HS SOCCER
WIAA Sectional Semifinals
Division 1
(2) HUDSON 1
(1) EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 2, F-2 OT
(2) APPLETON NORTH 0
(1) GREEN BAY PREBLE 2
Old Abes vs. Hornets, Sectional final at Chippewa Falls, 3:00 P.M., Saturday
Division 4
(2) BARRON 0
(1) McDONELL/REGIS 1
(2) ARCADIA 0
(1) MARSHFIELD COLUMBUS 3
Saints vs. Dons, Sectional final at Arcadia, 1:00 P.M., Saturday
Division 2
(2) HOLMEN 2
(1) NEW RICHMOND 6
(2) WAUSAU EAST 0 (7)
(1) PULASKI 0 (6)
Tigers vs. Warriors, at Merrill, 4:00 P.M., Saturday
Division 3
(3) RICE LAKE 1
(1) AMERY 2
(2) AMHERST/IOLA-SCANDINAVIA/ROSHOLT 3
(1) RHINELANDER 1
Warriors vs. A/I-S/R, at Rice Lake, 6:00 P.M., Saturday
WIAA Boys Soccer brackets:
http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Soccer_Boys_Div1_Sec1_4.html
