Eau Claire finding alternatives to ticketing bikers, skaters on sidewalks

The City of Eau Claire is encouraging bikers and skaters to stay off downtown sidewalks through signage instead of sanctions.

Eau Claire's South Barstow Business Improvement District Board met Thursday morning to find ways to make sidewalks safer. Instead of increasing penalties and tickets, they're adding signs and painting pavement to remind bikers and skaters not to use the sidewalks. The city said there's been a growing number of pedestrian accidents, particularly in the downtown business district.

“Bicyclists, particularly at high rates of speed, if they do hit residents injuries can occur, sometimes serious injuries, and as we anticipate more and more people will be enjoying our downtown," city engineer David Solberg told News 18. "The chances for undesirable encounters between bicyclers and pedestrians will continue to increase. So we are trying to get the message out there ahead of time, so we can grow together in a safe fashion.:

The city said it is important to work with the community instead of just increasing fines.