Girls VB Sectional previews, WIAA State Cross Country preview

Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls -- Eau Claire North is the two seed for the WIAA Division 1 girls volleyball regional, but before the Huskies can think about a potential sectional final matchup with River Falls, they've got to deal with a semifinal match Thursday night on an opponent's home floor.



"We played DC Everest early in the season," says Huskies head coach Perris Cooley, "they're a very good program, long history of going to state, so we'll have a tough next round, no doubt."



There's an intriguing matchup in Division 4, between top-seeded and top-ranked Clayton, and McDonell Central, which is ranked second in the state D4 coaches poll, and is the second seed in the sectional, but the Macks will have home court advantage in the sectional semi. Clayton has ended McDonell's postseason run in four of the last five years.



"Clayton's always good, every year that I can remember," says McDonell Central senior Abby Opsal, "and we just have to control what we can control on our side and not worry about them, they're gonna have great digs, they're gonna have great kills and that's bound to happen when you're playing in a sectional semifinal game, they're going to be a good team."



"We know that Clayton's always a good team, and they have a strong offense and a quick defense," says McDonell Central senior Megan Baier, "but we're just trying to focus on our side, focus on what we can control, and hopefully we'll be successful."



In cross country, Eau Claire North's David Ecker used a strong finishing kick to win the individual title at Saturday's Division 1 Menomonie Sectional. He's hoping to do something similar when he runs at the WIAA State Championships for a second straight year.



"It's a little more challenging course," Ecker says about state, "but I don't think it should be as difficult as the Menomonie sectional in the mud, so hopefully I'll be able to run a time in the low 16:00's, and maybe place top 20, I'd be pretty excited about that."