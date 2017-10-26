President Trump declares public health emergency; unclear what it means for Wisconsin

President Donald Trump declared a nationwide public health emergency on Thursday, in response to the opioid epidemic.

Wisconsin has been dealing with the crisis on the state level. Officials said the opioid death rate has doubled over the last 10 years.

It is unclear what impact the president's new public health emergency declaration will have on Wisconsin. Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI) signed 11 bills last July, and created a task force to stop the state's epidemic.

In Northwestern Wisconsin, methamphetamine has been the primary problem. According to Chippewa County Assistant District Attorney, Roy Gay, meth cases make up 90 percent of his case load. However, he's noticed a recent shift toward opioids.



"Unfortunately we are starting to see a rise in heroin in our area. Our greater concern is that we have seen a rise in fentanyl, which is more deadly than heroin, more potent than heroin. We have had at least one overdose death,” Gay told News 18.

He also explained it's not about how much money is spent on the problem, but when and where the money is spent.