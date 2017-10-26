News 18 viewer spots albino deer in woods

ROCK FALLS (WQOW) - A News 18 viewer caught an albino deer on camera in Dunn County Thursday evening.

Cory Cooper sent the video to News 18 after spotting the deer in Rock Falls at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

If it's truly an albino deer (not all white deer are albino), it's quite the find; only one in every 35,986 whitetails are albino.