MUST SEE: Pet costumes created using colored dye - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Pet costumes created using colored dye

Posted:

Madison (WKOW) -- There are some very colorful animals coming out of a pet groomer's shop in Madison, Wisconsin.

The professional groomer is giving pups a costume they can wear right on their fur! Deb Compton says she's been coloring dog's fur fro the last 15 years, becoming a world champion groomer, with a global following. She uses vegan dyes for these colorful creations, and Halloween is her busiest time of the year.

