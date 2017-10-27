MUST SEE: Pet costumes created using colored dye

Madison (WKOW) -- There are some very colorful animals coming out of a pet groomer's shop in Madison, Wisconsin.

The professional groomer is giving pups a costume they can wear right on their fur! Deb Compton says she's been coloring dog's fur fro the last 15 years, becoming a world champion groomer, with a global following. She uses vegan dyes for these colorful creations, and Halloween is her busiest time of the year.