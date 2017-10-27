Adopt-A-Pet: Buddy

Meet our Pet of the Day: Buddy!

Buddy is a 14-year-old small mix breed dog. He was surrendered to the shelter because he was living in a building that did allow dogs. His owner before this had passed due to medical issues. Buddy is a little shy at first but once he knows that you are going to pamper him he settles in quickly. Buddy likes kids and does well with other pets

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and ECCHA will be offering a silver discount on all adoption fees for any pet for individuals that are 60 years old or older. ($25 off the adoption fee).

If you're interested in Buddy, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.