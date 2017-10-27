10/27: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern WI Annual Gala - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

10/27: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern WI Annual Gala

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Only in it's fourth year, an annual gala has become the second largest fundraiser for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin.

Their 4th Annual Gala will be held at the  Florian Gardens in Eau Claire on Thursday, November 2 at 5 p.m. The gala includes dinner, a silent auction, awards recognizing contributions to their agency and more. There will also be a keynote speech by three-time Olympic Bobsledder and former Little Brother, Bill Schuffenhauer.

For tickets and more info, visit the BBBS Website.
 

