Decorative contacts popular for Halloween 2017

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A fireman, a princess, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, some costumes never age. But then there's the villain from 'Scream', George W. Bush, or Snooki, costumes that have thankfully died out. But every year something new comes around.

Run, walk, or crawl, Shelby Muench from Halloween Express in Eau Claire says the rush is on for Halloween decor, accessories, and costumes.

“Big rush, kids rush is over,” says Muench. “Peak for adults on October 28, the weekend before Halloween. When all the parties are going to happen.”

So this year, what's hotter than the devil's pitchfork on the surface of the sun?

"A lot are based on pop culture. Wonder Woman, the new 'IT' movie just came out, Decedents 2, some Storm Troopers, that kind of thing, the Star wars trailer just came out. We saw a big a big surge right after that, says Muench. "We've also go the inflatable T-rexs, which are huge with adults and kids believe it or not, both 'Jurassic World' T-rex and the fossilized one which we just got more of."

If you don't wanna go overboard, or spray the hair, or paint the face, there's something else you can do to boost your disguise, decorative contacts.

"Contacts honestly, Muench says. “A lot of people, they don't know what to do, they want to do something freaky to freak their friends out."

But buyer beware. Some contacts come with a scare. The FDA says that wearing decorative contact lenses can be risky.

According to Dr. Siobhan Beeksma from the Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic, "I've definitely read reports in the literature where people have gotten infections, and have gotten scratches on the front surface of the eye from wearing the lenses not knowing how to put them in and take them out. As well as many of these products that are sold off label that don't have FDA approval. They are contaminated, they have bacterial concentrations in them, that aren't good for the eye. Some of them also have chemicals, things like chlorine can be in there.

Dr. Beeksma says if you do have any issues with your contacts, FDA approved or not, seek help.

"If you feel like there's a problem, you need to take your lenses out, says Beeksma. “You need to make sure that goes away. If it doesn't go away, you need to call somebody, you need to go in and see your eye care provider."

The Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic does have FDA approved decorative contact lenses. Also, the decorative lenses sold at Halloween Express are FDA approved.