NEW INFORMATION: Day care worker accused of child sexual assault also worked at Action City in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - News 18 has learned the Eau Claire man charged with sexually assaulting a child at the day care where he was employed, also worked at Action City.

Benny Anderson, the general manager for Metropolis Resort, told News 18 Tyler Thompson has worked at Action City for around a year and a half - until Thursday. He said Thompson has been temporarily suspended pending the outcome of the court case. Anderson said Thompson was an assistant floor manager at Action City. His duties included overseeing the staff on the gaming floor.

Anderson said the accusations against Thompson come as a complete shock. He said they've never had any inkling something like this would happen and have never received a complaint about him or his customer service. He said they have spoken with police but authorities haven't questioned them about any assaults taking place at their business.

When asked if Thompson would have had one-on-one contact with any children, Anderson said since he was a manager, it is unlikely he would have an opportunity.

"We are not aware of any situation where Tyler has been with children one-on-one, but, I can't rule out the possibility that it could have ever happened," Anderson said.

Anderson said if anyone has any concerns or questions to contact him at benny@metropolisresort.com.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police have arrested an employee at an Eau Claire day care for 1st degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Eau Claire police said they received a tip that a child was sexually assaulted by an employee at the Learning Tree Child Care Center in Eau Claire Wednesday. Tyler M. Thompson, 24, was identified as the suspect. Police said he has been arrested.

Thompson has worked at the center for about three years.

Eau Claire police said they're working with the daycare, as well as the Department of Human Services , and the Child Advocacy Center to identify any other potential victims. Together they are reaching out to current and past parents that had a child at the facility.