College Sports - Friday

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference
ST. LAWRENCE 2
WISCONSIN 4
Saints: 0-7-0, Badgers: 6-2-0
UW-EAU CLAIRE 0
MILWAUKEE SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING 2
Blugolds: 0-1-0, Raiders: 1-0-0
UW-STOUT 2
TRINE (IN) 1
Blue Devils: 1-0-0, Thunder: 0-1-0
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference
UW-EAU CLAIRE 6
ST. BENEDICT (MN) 0
Blugolds: 1-0-0, Blazers: 0-1-0
