College Sports - Friday

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference

ST. LAWRENCE   2
WISCONSIN   4
Saints: 0-7-0, Badgers: 6-2-0

UW-EAU CLAIRE   0
MILWAUKEE SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING   2
Blugolds: 0-1-0, Raiders: 1-0-0

UW-STOUT   2
TRINE (IN)   1
Blue Devils: 1-0-0, Thunder: 0-1-0

WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference

UW-EAU CLAIRE   6
ST. BENEDICT (MN)   0
Blugolds: 1-0-0, Blazers: 0-1-0

