LATEST: Path along Altoona KB tabled again

The plan to put a walking path or sidewalk along a busy Altoona highway so kids can walk to school safely gets tabled again.

The Altoona City Council met Thursday night to talk more about the project, which would be along County Highway KB. Right now, it's not safe for kids to walk to the new elementary school that opened last year.

There are six options total, but the council is leaning toward an 8-foot asphalt path costing about $2 million, or a 6-foot cement sidewalk costing about 2.1 million. There have been lots of delays in the decision, as the council works out funding and specifics, like drainage along the path.

But some say waiting could be deadly. “I look at Eau Claire where they one time decided to delay some improvements and stuff related to bike trails and bike transportation. And shortly after that they had a dead child on a bike,” said Sue Rowe of Altoona. “And suddenly the cost of that underpass did not seem to be so big."

The council will look more at the plans when it meets November 9.