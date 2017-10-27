Decades old plane crash in downtown Eau Claire sparks historical treasure hunt

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It's been decades since a plane crashed in downtown Eau Claire, killing four people. That story was almost lost in history, if not for the work of a curious pastor and the county sheriff.



On Friday, Pastor Russ Atter, with Cafe 420 Ministries, read a news article from the 1930's out loud to a News 18 reporter.



"Pilot Willis Keiser, 33 of Niles, Michigan, and his two passengers were killed when their plane in which they were working an aerial mapping plunged into a store at Eau Claire, Wisconsin," Atter read. "An occupant of the building, hearing the plane over head, opened the window and looked out just in time to be struck instantly and killed by it."



"And it happened on October 10, 1938," he said.



Pastor Atter told News 18 after learning about the plane crash a few years ago, he had a hard time tracking down more information. But thanks to Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, Atter now has a better picture of what happened that day.



"Then I came across these photos that my mother had taken. Took the photos to coffee and one of the guys happened to live in Meridean and he said 'I remember that plane crash,'" Sheriff Cramer explained.



"Mom's got all these photos, thousands of photos that she's taken -- what do you do with them?! You lose history and you lose our culture when you throw these photos out," Cramer told News 18. "I thought it was was kinda a good way to share history in Eau Claire."



Though the crash isn't the only historic story that building near S. Dewey Street has to offer.



"I've heard stories of this building being moved here by horse in 1901 from Porterville," Pastor Atter said, "and so I'm trying to find some more information to see if there's actual pictures of that, of the building getting moved here."



Now Atter and Cramer want to know just how much of Eau Claire's history is hidden in photo albums around the city.



"If anybody does have photos in the Eau Claire area certainly we'd love to see those, and especially if someone knows the back story of how the building got here, too," Cramer said. "It's some real interesting stuff as you dig."



Sheriff Cramer also said anyone with old pictures or news paper clippings about the history of the Cafe 420 building can bring them to the Chippewa Valley Museum. Old pictures of local law enforcement can be sent to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.