How do you recognize sexual abuse in your child?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In the wake of child sexual abuse allegations against a child care worker in Eau Claire, the police department wants to let parents know what to look for and how to talk with their kids about it.

Sexual abuse of a child is defined as any interaction between a child and an adult (or another child) in which the child is used for the sexual stimulation of the perpetrator or an observer. Sexual abuse can include both touching and non-touching behaviors. Touching behaviors may involve touching of the vagina, penis, breasts or buttocks, oral-genital contact, or sexual intercourse. Non-touching behaviors can include voyeurism (trying to look at a child's naked body), exhibitionism, or exposing a child to pornography.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, warning signs of sexual abuse in a child include:

Increase in nightmares and/or sleeping difficulties

Withdrawn behavior

Angry outbursts

Anxiety

Depression

Not wanting to be left alone or with a particular individual

Sexual knowledge, language, or behaviors that are inappropriate for the child's age

If you believe you child has been sexually abused, police advise parents to not ask leading questions and follow these tips: