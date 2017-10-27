Car drives into retaining pond at 29 Pines, occupants safe

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- Emergency crews told News 18 that a car drove into a retention pond at the 29 Pines Restaurant Friday afternoon.



The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office would not confirm how many people were in the vehicle, but did tell News 18 that everyone made it out of the vehicle safely.



The car was almost fully submerged when News 18's reporter arrived on scene. A boat was dispatched to area, but was not been dropped in the water. Various emergency crews responded, including the sheriff's office, Chippewa Falls Fire Department and Chippewa Falls EMS.



There is still no word on why the car was driven into the pond.