UPDATE: 88-year-old Colfax woman safe after car becomes submerged in 29 Pines retention pond

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- Police say an 88-year-old Colfax woman is safe, after the car that she was in became submerged in a retention pond at 29 Pines Restaurant Friday afternoon.



According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, the car had been parked near the fuel pumps when it somehow went into the pond. The person had driven the car to the gas station entered the water to try to rescue the woman. That rescue attempt was unsuccessful, and a good Samaritan then entered the water to pull the person who drove the car to the gas station out of the water.



Two off duty police officers then jumped into the water and were able to rescue the woman, using a tool to break the window. The three were able to get onto the roof of the vehicle until emergency officials were able to assist them to shore.



The reason why the vehicle went into the pond is still under investigation.



Chippewa County (WQOW) -- Emergency crews told News 18 that a car drove into a retention pond at the 29 Pines Restaurant Friday afternoon.



The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office would not confirm how many people were in the vehicle, but did tell News 18 that everyone made it out of the vehicle safely.



The car was almost fully submerged when News 18's reporter arrived on scene. A boat was dispatched to area, but was not been dropped in the water. Various emergency crews responded, including the sheriff's office, Chippewa Falls Fire Department and Chippewa Falls EMS.



There is still no word on why the car was driven into the pond.