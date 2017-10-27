Bug Eyed Betty's lending helping hand to The Community Table

An Eau Claire restaurant is lending a helping hand, after a cry for help from The Community Table.

Earlier this week, News 18 reported that The Community Table is in dire need of donations to continue to support their services. The Community Table offers free meals 365 day a year to low income people in the Chippewa Valley area.

Jordan Hedrington, owner of Bug Eyed Betty's, heard about The Community Table's troubles and decided his restaurant could pay it forward.

Hedrington wanted to help because of his own personal past. Hedrington wrote a post on Bug Eyed Betty's Facebook page sharing his personal financial struggles years before Bug Eyed Betty's success.

"For about three months I was unemployed and we were going off just her income paying two mortgages one in Green Bay and one here. It was tight. It was extremely tight. I didn't know The Community Table existed but I do now. I know that while I'm not in that situation now, I know that other people, are and it can happen to anybody overnight," Hedrington said.

Bug Eyed Betty's will take $5 off of a guest's bill if they mention The Community Table to their server. That money will then go to The Community Table's monetary donations.

The business plans to continue the donation event through the end of the year.