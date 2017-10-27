Yak and Watusi getting new shelter in Chippewa Fall's Irvine Park

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Work has started on a new shelter for the Yak and Watusi at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.

Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Dick Hebert said this one is about three times the size of the old one, and will make it easier for staff to feed them.

Hebert told News 18 the shelter cost about $5,000 and was entirely funded by fundraisers at the Snout Saloon.

Park staff, a volunteer, and contractor are working on it now and expect it to be finished by December 1st.