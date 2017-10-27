Updates coming to Eau Claire's Grand Ave. Bridge

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Now that the Phoenix Park bridge light project is finished, the city of Eau Claire is planning to update another downtown footbridge.



The city's engineering department says the Grand Avenue footbridge will have its concrete deck and railing replaced next year. It says the piers and steel girders are in good shape, so they will stay.



Once finished, the walking area will be two feet wider than it is now. Officials hope to start construction in the spring and have the project completed by the 4th of July.