New weigh station opens near Sparta

Sparta, WI (WXOW) -- Members of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and Wisconsin State Patrol celebrated the grand opening of a new weigh station on Friday.

After one year of construction, the state-of-the-art facility is serving commercial trucks on I-90 near Sparta.

"Would any of you like to sign up for a job in 20 below zero weather on a creeper going underneath a truck to inspect it with a 25 mph wind? How many of you want to volunteer for that job?" asked Dave Ross, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary.

Seven state troopers will be posted at the new Sparta Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility.

"Inspecting motor-carrier trucks going down our freeways, making sure they're safe, making sure they have all of the proper credentials, making sure that they're properly inspected so that there are no failures," Ross said. "Failures on the roads create accidents, and accidents take lives."

"We're very happy to officially cut the ribbon here at the Sparta Safety and Weight Facility," said Sergeant Nic Betts with the Wisconsin State Patrol. "We are trying to be proactive with facilities like this."

With more and more traffic every day, the modern technology in the facility hopes to meet rising demand.

"This area on I-90 sees about 2,800 commercial vehicles," Betts said. "The Federal Highway Administration estimates that that number will be up to around 4,000 commercial vehicles a day by 2027. So, we're trying to stay ahead of the curve here, stay proactive as well as move away from some of the facilities that weren't efficient."

When trucks visit the weigh station, inspectors are also able to evaluate the mental state of the driver.

"We work very hard to make our roads more drivable, try to engineer out any of the mistakes drivers could make, and yet, still, 90% of our crashes and our fatalities are driver error," Ross said.

"Fatigued driving and distracted driving are two big issues, and we can try with a facility like this to dig into that a little bit deeper," Betts said.

The new facility is an opportunity to be more thorough and go the extra mile in making Wisconsin roadways safer.

The weigh station was formerly located in West Salem. It was demolished this April after serving truck drivers for more than 50 years. Concrete from the old building was incorporated into the new weigh station.