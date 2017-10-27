Parking checkers shot at twice this week on Milwaukee's south side

Milwaukee (WISN) -- Three Milwaukee Department of Public Works parking ambassadors have been shot at this week on the city's south side.

Police told WISN 12 News the first shooting happened at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday near 13th Street and Bolivar Avenue. Police said two people were trying to break into a storage unit. Two parking checkers saw what happened and began following them when they left the scene. One person fired shots from a vehicle at the checkers. No one was hit.

The second incident happened about 3 a.m. Wednesday near 13th and Orchard streets.

"The parking checker was told by this thug, 'Don't ticket my car,'" Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan said.

Police confirmed a man shot at a parking checker as she ticketed his car.

That man, 25, was arrested.

"(She) attempted to put a ticket on it, and she was shot at for her efforts. That's the kind of craziness we've got going out on our streets. It's just very very frustrating," Donovan said.