Parking checkers shot at twice this week on Milwaukee's south side

Milwaukee (WISN) -- Three Milwaukee Department of Public Works parking ambassadors have been shot at this week on the city's south side.
Police told WISN 12 News the first shooting happened at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday near 13th Street and Bolivar Avenue. Police said two people were trying to break into a storage unit. Two parking checkers saw what happened and began following them when they left the scene. One person fired shots from a vehicle at the checkers. No one was hit.
The second incident happened about 3 a.m. Wednesday near 13th and Orchard streets.
"The parking checker was told by this thug, 'Don't ticket my car,'" Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan said.
Police confirmed a man shot at a parking checker as she ticketed his car.
That man, 25, was arrested.
"(She) attempted to put a ticket on it, and she was shot at for her efforts. That's the kind of craziness we've got going out on our streets. It's just very very frustrating," Donovan said.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.