Wausau Police warn about pot-laced Halloween candy

Wausau (WAOW) -- Police in Wausau are warning parents and children about marijuana-laced candy this Halloween.     

Wausau Police said they've seen pot-laced suckers and chocolate in the past and parents should look out for suspiciously wrapped or non-wrapped candy.

"Anything that looks like it's not in a manufacturer packaging or looks like it's been tampered with, don't consume that. A lot of the marijuana specifically laced items are going to have an odor of marijuana," said Officer John Phillips of the Wausau Police Department.

Anyone caught giving out marijuana-laced candy can be charged with possession or distribution. Penalties can be worse if minors are involved. 

