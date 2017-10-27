Costumes needed for WI kids staying in emergency homeless shelter

Green Bay (WBAY) -- Thousands of kids across our area are already eager to go trick or treating on Halloween, but there's a group of young children in Green Bay who doesn't have costumes for trick or treating.

Their parents feel it's important for the kids to take part in the annual tradition, but they don't have the money to spend on costumes.

It's the night kids venture into the land of make believe. They become super heroes, animals and princesses, entering a fairyland surrounded by candy.

Many parents want their kids to experience the fun, but not all families can afford to buy or make costumes, including the 22 kids staying at the House of Hope in Green Bay.

"House of Hope is an emergency shelter, and we serve parenting young moms who could be pregnant or parenting that are 18 to 24 years old," says Shannon Wienandt, director at the House of Hope. "Most of the people we serve are actually children under the age of five."

And it's those little ones that want to dress up but don't have costumes.

That's where you come in.

How many small or barely worn costumes do you have laying around or stuffed into a closet, just waiting to be worn and ready to donate?

"We had so many kids last season that we gave most of our Halloween costumes away, so we're kind of getting low on those," says Wienandt.

There are newborns to nine-year olds currently staying at the shelter.

The donations are in no way essential items. The shelter wants moms to spend money on necessities instead, but they sill think it's important these kids experience the tradition and opportunities other families do, too.

"We try really hard to just make life a little bit more normal. Most of the kids who live here don't realize that they're experiencing homelessness while they're here, and that's our goal," says Wienandt.

They hope to put the donations to good use with a "trunk or treat" special event at the shelter Tuesday afternoon.

If you'd like to donate, you can drop off donations at House of Hope, located at 1660 Christiana Street in Green Bay, or you can call them at 920-884-6740.