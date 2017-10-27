Former Altoona police officer Jeffrey Anger sentenced for sexual assault of a minor

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Jeffrey Anger, the former Altoona police officer found guilty of sexually assaulting a child, learned his fate Friday.



Both the prosecution and defense gave emotional testimony, which lasted three hours.



The defense claimed the sentencing should be minimal, because before this incident, 60-year-old Anger had a clean record.



The prosecution said the former officer's actions ruined a young child's life, and said he should be given a longer sentence because having been an officer he is someone people should be able to trust.



"When a child is abused, they are told to tell a trusted adult or a policeman," said Lori Laniar of Eau Claire. "What's the child supposed to when the trusted adult, who is a policeman, is also the abuser?"



Anger, emotionally said he just wants another opportunity.



"I would greatly appreciate it if you would consider releasing me, or reducing my sentence, or give me another chance," he said.



In the end, Judge Rod Smeltzer sentenced Anger to one year in the Eau Claire County Jail, under solitary confinement, with 15 years of probation to follow.



The judge stayed the order of 18 years, with 12 years of initial confinement and 6 years of extended supervision. However, if Anger does not meet the requirements of his sentencing, he'll serve that time. Anger was first charged in May 2016 for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. He was found guilty on one of the two counts of first degree sexual assault in August.